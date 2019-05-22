Wiese Asha Kim (nee Smith) 24/04/1979 - 13/05/2019 Late of Wodonga, Victoria and formerly of Strathalbyn and Bordertown in South Australia. Passed away at Albury/Wodonga Cancer Centre on May 13, 2019, Aged 40 years. Beautiful wife to Travis. Adored mum to Noah, Jett and Lochie. Our precious love lost her battle and is now with her Lord and Saviour. She has finally exchanged her cross for a crown. Much treasured daughter to Dawn and Tony. Cherished sister to Brandon and Keetah. Loved sister-in-law to Richard and Jillian. Adored Aunty to Milla and Jake; Tom and Joshua. Much loved daughter-in-law to Trevor and Lynette. Sister-in-law to Joel and Carmel; Sarah and Sam. Adored auntie to Max, Maya and Eva. Asha, we will always remember your courage, dedication, kindness, humility and your beautiful big smile. Always in our hearts and now forever in God's care. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves memories no one can steal. Asha's funeral service was held in the Unity Community Stadium, Owl Drive, Murray Bridge on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3.30pm, followed by a private cremation. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge SA | 8531 1111 Published in Border Chronicle on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary