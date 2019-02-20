|
ARTHUR, Geoffrey Roy Passed away peacefully in the Naracoorte Hospital on Wednesday 13 February 2019. Aged 80 years Loved and loving husband of Pam. Much loved father of Ali, Steph and Hayley. Respected father-in-law of Wayne and friend of Scott and Marty. Loved Grandpa and Papa of Alex, Tom, Kate, Estella, Ava, Nicholas, Dylan and Lewis. He was ready to leave, he said his goodbyes. We told him we loved him, as we sat there and cried. Just take care of yourself, in the Heavens above, and leave here remembering, you'll always be loved.
Published in Border Chronicle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019