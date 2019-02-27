|
HUPPATZ, Heather Mary (nee Arnold) 27/01/1933-18/02/2019 Loving wife of Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann and Ian, Patricia and Roger (dec), Neil and Julienne, Jen and Neil, Colleen and Michael. Dearly loved Nan of Prue and Morgan, Dillon and Cassie, Paige and Madison. Beloved sister of Betty-Anne, Malcolm (dec), Ashley and Janet. Special thanks to Dr Silvana Beltrame and all staff at RSL Care Myrtle Bank, Bangka Ward. Forever in our hearts Heather's relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass which will be celebrated on Friday, 1st March 2019 at 1:30pm in its entirety at St Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 15 Cross Road Urrbrae.
