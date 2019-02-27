Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather HUPPATZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Mary HUPPATZ


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Heather Mary HUPPATZ Notice
HUPPATZ, Heather Mary (nee Arnold) 27/01/1933-18/02/2019 Loving wife of Brian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ann and Ian, Patricia and Roger (dec), Neil and Julienne, Jen and Neil, Colleen and Michael. Dearly loved Nan of Prue and Morgan, Dillon and Cassie, Paige and Madison. Beloved sister of Betty-Anne, Malcolm (dec), Ashley and Janet. Special thanks to Dr Silvana Beltrame and all staff at RSL Care Myrtle Bank, Bangka Ward. Forever in our hearts Heather's relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass which will be celebrated on Friday, 1st March 2019 at 1:30pm in its entirety at St Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 15 Cross Road Urrbrae.
Published in Border Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.