DENSLEY, Neila Joan 21/01/1937 - 01/03/2019 Dearly loved wife of Brian for 61 years. Cherished mother of Fiona, Michelle, Jan and Nigel. Respected mother-in-law to Mike, Mark, Garry and Mary. Devoted Grandma (mama) to Kadey, Abraham, Chloe, Harry, Sarah and Penny. A truly caring lady who will be sorely missed by family and friends. Special thanks to Flinders Medical Centre (Ward 5G), Kingston Memorial Hospital staff and Dr "Charles". Neila's funeral service will be held in the Uniting Church Kingston, Holland St, Kingston SE on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11am, with a light luncheon to follow. A family burial will then be held at the Keith Cemetery at 3:30pm. MINGE FUNERALS PTY LTD Murray Bridge SA | 8531 1111
Published in Border Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019