COOK Pamela Joan (nee Grove-Jones) Of Keith Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Aged 71 Years. Dearly loved wife of Peter (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alison, Michael and Bridget. Loved Grandma of Jessica and Lachlan; Thomas and Laura. Loved daughter of Alex (deceased) and Nance; Sister and sister-in-law of Susan and Graham, Lynne, Alan and Colleen. Loved by their families. Loved daughter-in-law of Cyril and Peg (both deceased); Sister-in-law of Margaret and the late Ron, Wendy and Tom, Graham (deceased). Loved by their families. A kind and talented lady, who loved the land and nature. Her strength of character and generous nature will be deeply missed. Special thank you to all doctors and all staff at the Keith Hospital for their Care of Pam. Pam's funeral service was held in the Carr & Kleemann Funeral Chapel, Mount Barker, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, followed by a private cremation. If desired, in lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Keith Hospital, Hill Avenue, Keith SA, 5267, would be appreciated. ADELAIDE HILLS FUNERALS Carr & Kleemann Families Mount Barker - 8398 2244 Accredited Member A.F.D.A.