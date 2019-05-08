RICHARDS Ronald James 20 June 1944 - 28 April 2019 Of Kingston SE Formerly of Bordertown Passed away peacefully surrounded by family Cherished father and father-in-law of Tracey and Mark, Michael and Jo, Lisa, David. Adored grandfather of Matthew, Liam, Jade, Zac, Angus, Marc, James, Joel, Cody, James, Mia, Jordan, Kanishia, Paige, Ethan and great grandchild Jayden Forever in our hearts -------------------------- RICHARDS Ronald James 20 June 1944 - 28 April 2019 A loved and special person in our lives A life that was good A heart that was kind A beautiful memory You left behind Life is not measured by the years that you live But by the love you gave And the things you did Love always Tracey and Mark, Matthew, Jess and Jayden, Liam and Jade xx Now sleeping in God's care -------------------------- RICHARDS Ronald James 20 June 1944 - 28 April 2019 You were here and then you left, and pieces of our heart went with you You loved us in your own special way We will always remember and cherish the happy times Memories are ours to keep forever Love Michael and Jo xx Papa you have been an awesome, loving and caring person in our lives. Even though you are gone, you will always be in our hearts forever. And you will always watch over us. Love Mia, James, Joel, Marc, James and Cody -------------------------- RICHARDS Ronald James 20 June 1944 - 28 April 2019 Papa, you taught us that in life you need to work hard a nd the bigger the story, the smaller the fish. We will miss you dearly. Love Jordan, Kaitlyn, Kanishia, Paige and Ethan -------------------------- RICHARDS Ronald James 20 June 1944 - 28 April 2019 A loving father and grandfather Lots of magical memories of the heart Miss you Dad See you when the wind blows Rest peacefully, Lisa, Zac and Angus Published in Border Chronicle on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary