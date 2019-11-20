|
|
SCOWN Dorothy Mary (nee McIntyre) Passed away peacefully in her sleep in Bordertown after a long illness on Monday 18th November 2019. Aged 92 years. Loved wife of Albert Russell "Tom" (dec) Loving mother of Brian, Ron, Rhonda, Wendy and Ian. Loved mother-in-law of Saskia, Rosemary, Leo, Tex and Michelle Loved Grandma of 9 grandchildren and their partners and great-Grandma of 5. Will be very sadly missed by all her family. Now with her Father in Heaven
Published in Border Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019